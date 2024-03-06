Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Southern Indiana 8-23, Tennessee State 17-14

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ford Center in an Ohio Valley postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Tennessee State pushed their score all the way to 87 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 96-87 to the Skyhawks. Tennessee State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell to the Redhawks 70-66. Southern Indiana didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Tigers' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 17-14. As for the Screaming Eagles, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-23 record this season.

Tennessee State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Tennessee State: they have a less-than-stellar 10-17 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee State was able to grind out a solid victory over Southern Indiana in their previous matchup back in February, winning 79-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tennessee State is a 3.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee State and Southern Indiana both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.