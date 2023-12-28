Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: UT Martin 7-6, Tennessee State 7-6

Tennessee State and UT Martin are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. The pair will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gentry Center. The timing is sure in Tennessee State's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while UT Martin has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Tennessee State managed to keep up with Indiana State until halftime last Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Tigers suffered a grim 90-69 defeat to the Sycamores. Tennessee State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite their defeat, Tennessee State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kinyon Hodges, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hodges has scored all season. Less helpful for Tennessee State was Michael Shanks' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks had just enough and edged the Owls out 78-75 last Wednesday.

The Tigers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-6 record this season. As for the Skyhawks, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tennessee State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Tennessee State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Tennessee State is a 4.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

Tennessee State and UT Martin both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.