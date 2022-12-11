Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Tennessee State

Current Records: Lipscomb 6-3; Tennessee State 5-4

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons are on the road again Sunday and play against the Tennessee State Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Gentry Center. Tennessee State should still be riding high after a win, while the Bisons will be looking to regain their footing.

It was close but no cigar for Lipscomb as they fell 63-59 to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Friday.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown Tennessee State laid on the Boyce Bulldogs.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Lipscomb is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Friday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Lipscomb came up short against the Tigers when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 73-65. Can the Bisons avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Odds

The Bisons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee State have won four out of their last six games against Lipscomb.