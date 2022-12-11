Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ Tennessee State
Current Records: Lipscomb 6-3; Tennessee State 5-4
What to Know
The Lipscomb Bisons are on the road again Sunday and play against the Tennessee State Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Gentry Center. Tennessee State should still be riding high after a win, while the Bisons will be looking to regain their footing.
It was close but no cigar for Lipscomb as they fell 63-59 to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Friday.
Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown Tennessee State laid on the Boyce Bulldogs.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Lipscomb is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Friday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Lipscomb came up short against the Tigers when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 73-65. Can the Bisons avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bisons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Tennessee State have won four out of their last six games against Lipscomb.
- Dec 12, 2021 - Tennessee State 73 vs. Lipscomb 65
- Nov 12, 2019 - Tennessee State 79 vs. Lipscomb 78
- Nov 10, 2018 - Lipscomb 86 vs. Tennessee State 79
- Dec 02, 2017 - Lipscomb 95 vs. Tennessee State 86
- Dec 03, 2016 - Tennessee State 72 vs. Lipscomb 71
- Dec 17, 2015 - Tennessee State 89 vs. Lipscomb 86