Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Tennessee State

Current Records: Little Rock 5-9; Tennessee State 8-6

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 4:30 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Gentry Center. Little Rock should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Tigers will be looking to right the ship.

Tennessee State came up short against the Morehead State Eagles on Thursday, falling 83-75.

Meanwhile, the UT Martin Skyhawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Trojans proved too difficult a challenge. Little Rock wrapped up 2022 with an 88-74 win over UT Martin.

Tennessee State is now 8-6 while Little Rock sits at 5-9. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers are 34th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.6 on average. The Trojans have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 348th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Little Rock have won both of the games they've played against Tennessee State in the last eight years.