Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Tennessee State

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-1; Tennessee State 1-0

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Tennessee State Tigers at noon ET Nov. 12 at Gentry Center. South Carolina State earned a 90-88 win in their most recent contest against Tennessee State in December of last year.

South Carolina State was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 80-77 to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The losing side was boosted by Lesown Hallums, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Tigers beat the Fisk University Bulldogs 85-75 on Monday.

Tennessee State's win lifted them to 1-0 while South Carolina State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Tennessee State can repeat their recent success or if South Carolina State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.