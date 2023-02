Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ Tennessee State

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 12-14; Tennessee State 15-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will be on the road. Tennessee Tech and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gentry Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Golden Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee Tech took down Southern Indiana 84-69.

Meanwhile, everything went Tennessee State's way against the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Thursday as they made off with an 85-65 win.

Tennessee Tech beat the Tigers 71-63 in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee Tech since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Tennessee Tech.