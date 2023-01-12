Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Tennessee State

Current Records: UT Martin 10-7; Tennessee State 10-7

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the UT Martin Skyhawks will be on the road. UT Martin and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Gentry Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Skyhawks winning the first 94-78 on the road and Tennessee State taking the second 69-61.

UT Martin entered their game against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. UT Martin fell just short of Tennessee Tech by a score of 84-80.

Speaking of close games: the Lindenwood Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Tigers proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee State had just enough and edged out the Lions 60-57. It took five tries, but Tennessee State can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

UT Martin is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Tennessee State's win lifted them to 10-7 while UT Martin's loss dropped them down to 10-7. We'll see if Tennessee State can repeat their recent success or if UT Martin bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Skyhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UT Martin have won five out of their last nine games against Tennessee State.