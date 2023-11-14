Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Lipscomb 1-2, Tennessee Tech 0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will head out on the road to face off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Tennessee Tech took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Lipscomb, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Lipscomb proved on Saturday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 113-74 win over the Eagles. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 64-35.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Racers on Friday and fell 78-72. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Tennessee Tech in their matchups with Murray State: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Kyle Layton, who earned 9 points. Another player making a difference was Rodney Johnson Jr., who earned 15 points.

The Bisons' victory bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lipscomb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Lipscomb barely slipped by Tennessee Tech in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 64-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lipscomb since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Tennessee Tech.