Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: SE Missouri State 6-11, Tennessee Tech 6-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SE Missouri State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hooper Eblen Arena.

The point spread may have favored SE Missouri State on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-68 to the Lions.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Screaming Eagles by a score of 73-59. The win was just what Tennessee Tech needed coming off of a 82-57 defeat in their prior contest.

The Redhawks have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-11.

SE Missouri State was able to grind out a solid win over Tennessee Tech in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 89-82. Will SE Missouri State repeat their success, or does Tennessee Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.