Who's Playing
SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
Current Records: SE Missouri State 6-11, Tennessee Tech 6-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
SE Missouri State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hooper Eblen Arena.
The point spread may have favored SE Missouri State on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-68 to the Lions.
Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Screaming Eagles by a score of 73-59. The win was just what Tennessee Tech needed coming off of a 82-57 defeat in their prior contest.
The Redhawks have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-11.
SE Missouri State was able to grind out a solid win over Tennessee Tech in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 89-82. Will SE Missouri State repeat their success, or does Tennessee Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.
- Mar 04, 2023 - SE Missouri State 89 vs. Tennessee Tech 82
- Feb 04, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 82 vs. SE Missouri State 80
- Jan 21, 2023 - SE Missouri State 84 vs. Tennessee Tech 77
- Feb 17, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 98 vs. SE Missouri State 94
- Feb 04, 2021 - SE Missouri State 68 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Dec 30, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SE Missouri State 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 71 vs. SE Missouri State 62
- Feb 08, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 62 vs. SE Missouri State 60
- Feb 07, 2019 - SE Missouri State 71 vs. Tennessee Tech 66
- Jan 25, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 76 vs. SE Missouri State 65