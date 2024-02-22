Who's Playing
SIUE Cougars @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
Current Records: SIUE 14-12, Tennessee Tech 9-18
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
What to Know
SIUE has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena. SIUE is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
The matchup between SIUE and the Redhawks on Saturday hardly resembled the 52-47 effort from their previous meeting. The Cougars managed a 80-76 victory over the Redhawks. The score was all tied up 39-39 at the break, but SIUE was the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles couldn't handle the Leathernecks on Thursday and fell 62-55.
The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 14-12. As for the Golden Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-18 record this season.
SIUE strolled past the Golden Eagles in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 74-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIUE since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
SIUE is a 3-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 138.5 points.
Series History
Tennessee Tech and SIUE both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 27, 2024 - SIUE 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 57
- Jan 26, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 80 vs. SIUE 68
- Dec 29, 2022 - SIUE 64 vs. Tennessee Tech 51
- Feb 12, 2022 - SIUE 61 vs. Tennessee Tech 60
- Jan 20, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 94 vs. SIUE 76
- Feb 11, 2021 - SIUE 81 vs. Tennessee Tech 63
- Jan 16, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SIUE 69
- Feb 28, 2019 - SIUE 76 vs. Tennessee Tech 68
- Jan 10, 2019 - Tennessee Tech 78 vs. SIUE 69
- Feb 28, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 60 vs. SIUE 51