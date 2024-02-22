Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: SIUE 14-12, Tennessee Tech 9-18

How To Watch

What to Know

SIUE has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena. SIUE is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

The matchup between SIUE and the Redhawks on Saturday hardly resembled the 52-47 effort from their previous meeting. The Cougars managed a 80-76 victory over the Redhawks. The score was all tied up 39-39 at the break, but SIUE was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles couldn't handle the Leathernecks on Thursday and fell 62-55.

The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 14-12. As for the Golden Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-18 record this season.

SIUE strolled past the Golden Eagles in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 74-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIUE since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SIUE is a 3-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee Tech and SIUE both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.