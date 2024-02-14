Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Tennessee State 15-10, Tennessee Tech 8-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Tennessee Tech will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Hooper Eblen Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Tennessee Tech came into Saturday's matchup having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 62-53 victory over the Lions on Saturday. The victory was just what Tennessee Tech needed coming off of a 88-69 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State waltzed into their game on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They had just enough and edged the Redhawks out 77-74. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Tennessee State has posted against the Redhawks since January 11, 2020.

The Golden Eagles' win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-17. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season.

Tennessee Tech was dealt a punishing 85-53 loss at the hands of the Tigers when the teams last played back in January. Will Tennessee Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Tennessee State is a 4-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee Tech.