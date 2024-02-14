Halftime Report
The last time Tennessee State and the Golden Eagles met, the game was decided by 32 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Tennessee State leads 29-27 over the Golden Eagles.
Tennessee State entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Tennessee Tech step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Tennessee State Tigers @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
Current Records: Tennessee State 15-10, Tennessee Tech 8-17
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
What to Know
Tennessee Tech will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Hooper Eblen Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Tennessee Tech came into Saturday's matchup having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 62-53 victory over the Lions on Saturday. The victory was just what Tennessee Tech needed coming off of a 88-69 loss in their prior match.
Meanwhile, Tennessee State waltzed into their game on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They had just enough and edged the Redhawks out 77-74. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Tennessee State has posted against the Redhawks since January 11, 2020.
The Golden Eagles' win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-17. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season.
Tennessee Tech was dealt a punishing 85-53 loss at the hands of the Tigers when the teams last played back in January. Will Tennessee Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Tennessee State is a 4-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 136.5 points.
Series History
Tennessee State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee Tech.
- Jan 18, 2024 - Tennessee State 85 vs. Tennessee Tech 53
- Feb 11, 2023 - Tennessee State 67 vs. Tennessee Tech 53
- Jan 14, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 71 vs. Tennessee State 63
- Feb 24, 2022 - Tennessee State 92 vs. Tennessee Tech 56
- Jan 17, 2022 - Tennessee State 80 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Feb 18, 2021 - Tennessee State 91 vs. Tennessee Tech 86
- Jan 16, 2021 - Tennessee Tech 74 vs. Tennessee State 71
- Feb 15, 2020 - Tennessee State 70 vs. Tennessee Tech 55
- Feb 01, 2020 - Tennessee State 72 vs. Tennessee Tech 67
- Jan 17, 2019 - Tennessee State 79 vs. Tennessee Tech 62