Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Western Carolina 5-0, Tennessee Tech 2-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Tennessee Tech is 0-4 against Western Carolina since December of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will be playing at home against the Western Carolina Catamounts at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hooper Eblen Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Golden Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Blue Hose, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They enjoyed a cozy 81-63 victory over the Lions.

The Golden Eagles pushed their record up to 2-4 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.0 points per game. As for the Catamounts, their victory bumped their record up to 5-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Tennessee Tech came up short against Western Carolina in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 75-65. Can Tennessee Tech avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Carolina has won all of the games they've played against Tennessee Tech in the last 4 years.