Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Western Illinois 15-10, Tennessee Tech 9-17

What to Know

Western Illinois has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Western Illinois is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Western Illinois suffered their closest defeat since December 3, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of the Skyhawks by a score of 62-59. That's two games in a row now that Western Illinois has lost by exactly three points.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech's and the Tigers' matchup on Tuesday was close at halftime, but the Golden Eagles turned on the heat in the second half with 43 points. The Golden Eagles put the hurt on the Tigers with a sharp 70-50 victory. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Tennessee Tech.

The Leathernecks dropped their record down to 15-10 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. Even worse, they were so close so many times: the losses came by an average of only 2.33 points. As for the Golden Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 9-17.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Western Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.4 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Tennessee Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 30.5 rebounds per game. Given Western Illinois' sizable advantage in that area, the Golden Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Illinois is a 3-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 127.5 points.

