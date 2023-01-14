Who's Playing

Tennessee State @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: Tennessee State 10-8; Tennessee Tech 7-11

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles haven't won a matchup against the Tennessee State Tigers since Jan. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET at Hooper Eblen Arena. The Golden Eagles are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Tennessee Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee Tech captured a comfortable 79-62 win.

Meanwhile, the game between Tennessee State and the UT Martin Skyhawks on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Tigers falling 77-66 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Tennessee Tech is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Tennessee Tech's victory lifted them to 7-11 while Tennessee State's loss dropped them down to 10-8. We'll see if the Golden Eagles can repeat their recent success or if Tennessee State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Tennessee Tech.