Who's Playing
Tennessee State @ Tennessee Tech
Current Records: Tennessee State 10-8; Tennessee Tech 7-11
What to Know
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles haven't won a matchup against the Tennessee State Tigers since Jan. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET at Hooper Eblen Arena. The Golden Eagles are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Tennessee Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee Tech captured a comfortable 79-62 win.
Meanwhile, the game between Tennessee State and the UT Martin Skyhawks on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Tigers falling 77-66 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Tennessee Tech is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Tennessee Tech's victory lifted them to 7-11 while Tennessee State's loss dropped them down to 10-8. We'll see if the Golden Eagles can repeat their recent success or if Tennessee State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Tennessee State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Tennessee Tech.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Tennessee State 92 vs. Tennessee Tech 56
- Jan 17, 2022 - Tennessee State 80 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Feb 18, 2021 - Tennessee State 91 vs. Tennessee Tech 86
- Jan 16, 2021 - Tennessee Tech 74 vs. Tennessee State 71
- Feb 15, 2020 - Tennessee State 70 vs. Tennessee Tech 55
- Feb 01, 2020 - Tennessee State 72 vs. Tennessee Tech 67
- Jan 17, 2019 - Tennessee State 79 vs. Tennessee Tech 62
- Jan 03, 2019 - Tennessee Tech 66 vs. Tennessee State 64
- Feb 22, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 69 vs. Tennessee State 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 87 vs. Tennessee State 81
- Feb 09, 2017 - Tennessee State 72 vs. Tennessee Tech 59
- Jan 19, 2017 - Tennessee Tech 80 vs. Tennessee State 74
- Feb 10, 2016 - Tennessee State 85 vs. Tennessee Tech 55
- Jan 28, 2016 - Tennessee Tech 81 vs. Tennessee State 79