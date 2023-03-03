Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Tennessee Tech

Regular Season Records: UT Martin 19-13; Tennessee Tech 15-16

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the UT Martin Skyhawks are set to clash at 10:30 p.m. ET March 3 at Ford Center in the third round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tourney.

Tennessee Tech was able to grind out a solid win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Saturday, winning 75-66.

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They managed an 81-75 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars. Guard Jordan Sears took over for UT Martin, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with five boards.

The Golden Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Tennessee Tech came up short against UT Martin when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 100-91. Can Tennessee Tech avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Skyhawks are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Skyhawks, as the game opened with the Skyhawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UT Martin have won six out of their last 11 games against Tennessee Tech.