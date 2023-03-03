Who's Playing
UT Martin @ Tennessee Tech
Regular Season Records: UT Martin 19-13; Tennessee Tech 15-16
What to Know
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the UT Martin Skyhawks are set to clash at 10:30 p.m. ET March 3 at Ford Center in the third round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tourney.
Tennessee Tech was able to grind out a solid win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Saturday, winning 75-66.
Meanwhile, the Skyhawks earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They managed an 81-75 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars. Guard Jordan Sears took over for UT Martin, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with five boards.
The Golden Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Tennessee Tech came up short against UT Martin when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 100-91. Can Tennessee Tech avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Skyhawks are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Skyhawks, as the game opened with the Skyhawks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UT Martin have won six out of their last 11 games against Tennessee Tech.
- Feb 18, 2023 - UT Martin 100 vs. Tennessee Tech 91
- Jan 07, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 84 vs. UT Martin 80
- Feb 26, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 88 vs. UT Martin 75
- Jan 15, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 76 vs. UT Martin 70
- Feb 06, 2021 - UT Martin 66 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 78 vs. UT Martin 65
- Feb 06, 2020 - UT Martin 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 62
- Feb 09, 2019 - UT Martin 77 vs. Tennessee Tech 58
- Jan 27, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 63 vs. UT Martin 55
- Feb 01, 2017 - UT Martin 75 vs. Tennessee Tech 46
- Jan 13, 2016 - UT Martin 96 vs. Tennessee Tech 90