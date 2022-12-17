Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: Western Carolina 5-6; Tennessee Tech 3-8

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Western Carolina Catamounts at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Western Carolina will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Tennessee Tech was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 64-63 to the Lipscomb Bisons.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Western Carolina at home against the Brevard College Tornados on Saturday as the team secured a 99-55 win.

Tennessee Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Tennessee Tech is now 3-8 while the Catamounts sit at 5-6. Western Carolina is 3-1 after wins this year, and the Golden Eagles are 2-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Western Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Tennessee Tech in the last eight years.