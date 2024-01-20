Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Tennessee and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Alabama 50-37.

If Tennessee keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-4 in no time. On the other hand, Alabama will have to make due with a 12-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Alabama 12-5, Tennessee 13-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in an SEC clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Tennessee has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 85-66 margin over the Gators. 85 seems to be a good number for Tennessee as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Dalton Knecht, who scored 39 points along with eight rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which he has scored at least 33% of Tennessee's points. Jonas Aidoo was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with nine rebounds.

Alabama aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Tuesday extended their overall winning streak to six. They enjoyed a cozy 93-75 victory over the Tigers. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 161.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rylan Griffen, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Griffen has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Aaron Estrada, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds.

The Volunteers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Crimson Tide, their win bumped their record up to 12-5.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Tennessee is a 5-point favorite against Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Series History

Alabama has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Tennessee.