Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Florida 11-5, Tennessee 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at Thompson-Boling Arena. Florida knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past six matchups -- so hopefully Tennessee likes a good challenge.

Florida has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 20 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Razorbacks with a sharp 90-68 victory on Saturday.

Florida got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Riley Kugel out in front who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Zyon Pullin, who scored 15 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday hardly resembled the 70-41 effort from their previous meeting. The Volunteers walked away with an 85-79 win over the Bulldogs.

Tennessee can attribute much of their success to Dalton Knecht, who scored 36 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jonas Aidoo, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 15 rebounds.

The Gators are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for the Volunteers, their victory bumped their record up to 12-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.4 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Florida is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Tennessee is a big 9.5-point favorite against Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Florida.