Halftime Report

A win for Tennessee would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 44-34 lead against Gardner-Webb.

If Tennessee keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Gardner-Webb will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 0-0, Tennessee 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Tennessee Volunteers. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tennessee smashed the glass last season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gardner-Webb struggles in that department as they averaged 38.1.

Looking back to last season, Tennessee had a stellar season and finished 24-7. Similarly, Gardner-Webb assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 16-15.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Tennessee, as the team is favored by a full 26.5 points. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.

Tennessee took their win against Gardner-Webb in their previous matchup back in November of 2015 by a conclusive 89-64. Does Tennessee have another victory up their sleeve, or will Gardner-Webb turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Volunteers, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.