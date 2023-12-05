Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: George Mason 7-1, Tennessee 4-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

After four games on the road, Tennessee is heading back home. They will take on the George Mason Patriots at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Wednesday, the Volunteers couldn't handle the Tar Heels and fell 100-92. Even though they lost, Tennessee's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 76.3 points per game (they're now ranked 150th in scoring overall).

Dalton Knecht put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 37 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Josiah-Jordan James, who scored 20 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, George Mason waltzed into Saturday's matchup with three straight wins but they left with four. They came out on top against the Rockets by a score of 86-77. With that victory, George Mason brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Amari Kelly, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 rebounds. Darius Maddox was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Jayhawks' win bumped their season record to 5-1 while the Volunteers' defeat dropped theirs to 4-2.

Looking forward, Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Tennessee is a big 15.5-point favorite against George Mason, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

