Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Miss. State 15-3, Tennessee 16-2

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Miss. State Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The experts predicted Tennessee would be headed in after a win, but Vanderbilt made sure that didn't happen. Tennessee was just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 76-75 to Vanderbilt.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Felix Okpara, who made all 7 shots he took racking up 16 points plus four blocks. He has been hot recently, having posted three or more blocks the last four times he's played. Zakai Zeigler was another key player, dropping a double-double on 16 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miss. State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted past Ole Miss 84-81. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Bulldogs have posted since December 14, 2024.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Miss. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Riley Kugel, who went 6 for 11 en route to 21 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was KeShawn Murphy, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Miss. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

Tennessee's defeat dropped their record down to 16-2. As for Miss. State, their win bumped their record up to 15-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tennessee has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-3 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Tennessee is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Miss. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Volunteers slightly, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miss. State.