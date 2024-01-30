Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: South Carolina 17-3, Tennessee 15-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tennessee is 9-1 against South Carolina since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

On Saturday, the Volunteers earned a 75-62 win over the Commodores.

Tennessee can attribute much of their success to Dalton Knecht, who scored 32 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. The matchup was Knecht's fifth in a row with at least 22.4 points.

South Carolina aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to three. They walked away with a 72-64 victory over the Tigers. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as South Carolina did.

South Carolina's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from B.J. Mack, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jacobi Wright, who scored 11 points.

The Volunteers are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season. As for the Gamecocks, their victory bumped their record up to 17-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Tennessee against South Carolina in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 85-45 win. Will Tennessee repeat their success, or does South Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against South Carolina.