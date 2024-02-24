Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Texas A&M 15-11, Tennessee 20-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Volunteers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Thompson-Boling Arena. Texas A&M is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Volunteers will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The point spread may have favored Texas A&M on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-71 to the Razorbacks.

The losing side was boosted by Andersson Garcia, who scored eight points along with 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers beat the Tigers 72-67 on Tuesday.

Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka were among the main playmakers for Tennessee as the former scored 14 points along with four blocks and the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

The Aggies' loss dropped their record down to 15-11. As for the Volunteers, they have been performing well recently as they've won 16 of their last 19 games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-6 record this season.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.1 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas A&M strolled past the Volunteers when the teams last played last Saturday by a score of 85-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas A&M since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas A&M.