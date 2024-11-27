Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: UT Martin 2-4, Tennessee 6-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Skyhawks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Tennessee Volunteers at 4:00 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The experts predicted UT Martin would be headed in after a win, but Le Moyne made sure that didn't happen. UT Martin took a 65-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of Le Moyne on Friday. The contest marked the Skyhawks' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though they lost, UT Martin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Tennessee waltzed into their game on Friday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They strolled past the Bears with points to spare, taking the game 77-62.

Tennessee can attribute much of their success to Chaz Lanier, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points plus two steals. Jordan Gainey was another key player, earning 16 points.

UT Martin's defeat dropped their record down to 2-4. As for Tennessee, their victory bumped their record up to 6-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UT Martin has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UT Martin took a serious blow against Tennessee when the teams last played back in November of 2021, falling 90-62. Can UT Martin avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Volunteers, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 36.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.