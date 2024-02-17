Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Vanderbilt 8-17, Tennessee 18-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Vanderbilt is 1-9 against the Volunteers since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Vanderbilt is no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Tuesday, the Commodores skirted by the Aggies 74-73 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Ezra Manjon with but a second left in the second quarter.

Vanderbilt can attribute much of their success to Manjon, who scored 19 points along with three steals, and Ven-Allen Lubin, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Lubin has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Tennessee can now show off ten landslide victories after their most recent contest on Wednesday. They put a hurting on the Razorbacks on the road to the tune of 92-63. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19% better than the opposition, as Tennessee's was.

Tennessee's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jonas Aidoo, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Dalton Knecht, who scored 22 points along with three blocks and two steals.

The Commodores' victory bumped their record up to 8-17. As for the Volunteers, they are on a roll lately: they've won 14 of their last 17 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Vanderbilt haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Vanderbilt came up short against the Volunteers when the teams last played back in January, falling 75-62. Can Vanderbilt avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.