Who's Playing

Alabama @ Tennessee

Current Records: Alabama 22-3; Tennessee 19-6

What to Know

The #6 Tennessee Volunteers haven't won a game against the #3 Alabama Crimson Tide since Feb. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Tennessee and the Crimson Tide will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Bama should still be riding high after a win, while the Volunteers will be looking to regain their footing.

Tennessee lost 86-85 to the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Mizzou's guard DeAndre Gholston with 0:01 remaining. This was hardly the result Tennessee or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12.5 points over Mizzou heading into this contest. Guard Tyreke Key put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide beat the Auburn Tigers 77-69 this past Saturday. Bama can attribute much of their success to guard Rylan Griffen, who had 16 points, and guard Mark Sears, who had 15 points along with six rebounds.

The Volunteers are now 19-6 while Bama sits at 22-3. Bama is 18-3 after wins this year, and Tennessee is 4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alabama have won five out of their last eight games against Tennessee.