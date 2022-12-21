Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ No. 6 Tennessee

Current Records: Austin Peay 6-6; Tennessee 9-2

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors will take on the #6 Tennessee Volunteers in a holiday battle at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Governors came up short against the Murray State Racers this past Friday, falling 68-60. Austin Peay's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Carlos Paez, who had 13 points along with seven rebounds, and center Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Tennessee was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the Arizona Wildcats. One thing holding the Volunteers back was the mediocre play of guard Tyreke Key, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just eight points.

Austin Peay is now 6-6 while Tennessee sits at 9-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Austin Peay has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the 13th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Tennessee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 33.60%, which places them second in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.