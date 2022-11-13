Who's Playing

Colorado @ No. 11 Tennessee

Current Records: Colorado 1-1; Tennessee 1-0

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the #11 Tennessee Volunteers at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Bridgestone Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Colorado now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Buffaloes came up short against the Grambling Tigers this past Friday, falling 83-74. This was hardly the result Colorado or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 14.5 points over Grambling heading into this contest. Colorado got double-digit scores from four players: guard KJ Simpson (16), guard Nique Clifford (15), guard J'Vonne Hadley (12), and guard Jalen Gabbidon (11).

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last Monday was the absolute smackdown Tennessee laid on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Volunteers' Tyreke Key filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points.

Tennessee's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Colorado's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Tennessee can repeat their recent success or if the Buffaloes bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.18

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Volunteers, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -116

Series History

Tennessee have won both of the games they've played against Colorado in the last eight years.