Who's Playing

Duke @ Tennessee

Regular Season Records: Duke 27-8; Tennessee 24-10

What to Know

The #12 Duke Blue Devils and the #20 Tennessee Volunteers are set to clash at 2:40 p.m. ET March 18 at Amway Center in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils earned some more postseason success in their contest on Thursday. They took their matchup against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles by a conclusive 74-51 score. Duke's guard Jeremy Roach was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points.

Meanwhile, things were close when Tennessee and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns clashed on Thursday, but Tennessee ultimately edged out the opposition 58-55.

Duke is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Duke have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.60%, which places them 27th in college basketball. But Tennessee is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37%, which places them second in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Volunteers a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:40 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:40 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a 3.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.