Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ No. 11 Tennessee

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 2-1; Tennessee 1-1

What to Know

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the #11 Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Eagles were totally in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Ave Maria Gyrenes 105-61 at home.

Meanwhile, Tennessee received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 78-66 to the Colorado Buffaloes. This was hardly the result Tennessee or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 15.5 points over Colorado heading into this matchup. Guard Josiah-Jordan James put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points in addition to eight boards.

Florida Gulf Coast's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Tennessee's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Florida Gulf Coast can repeat their recent success or if Tennessee bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.