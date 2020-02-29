How to watch Tennessee vs. Florida: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Florida @ Tennessee

Current Records: Florida 18-10; Tennessee 15-13

What to Know

The Florida Gators are 1-4 against the Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Gators and Tennessee will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Florida going off at just a 1-point favorite.

Florida had enough points to win and then some against the LSU Tigers on Wednesday, taking their game 81-66. Florida's forward Keyontae Johnson did his thing and dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Tennessee received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 86-69 to the Arkansas Razorbacks. A silver lining for Tennessee was the play of guard Yves Pons, who had 12 points in addition to nine boards.

Florida is now 18-10 while Tennessee sits at 15-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Gators come into the matchup boasting the 23rd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at four. But Tennessee is even better: they enter the matchup with 5.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Gators are a slight 1-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 130

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee have won four out of their last five games against Florida.