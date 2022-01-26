Who's Playing

Florida @ Tennessee

Current Records: Florida 12-7; Tennessee 13-5

What to Know

The #18 Tennessee Volunteers won both of their matches against the Florida Gators last season (65-54 and 78-66) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. Tennessee and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Tennessee strolled past the LSU Tigers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 64-50. Tennessee's guard Santiago Vescovi did his thing and shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 16 points, five dimes and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Florida ended up a good deal behind the Ole Miss Rebels when they played on Monday, losing 70-54.

Tennessee's victory brought them up to 13-5 while the Gators' defeat pulled them down to 12-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Volunteers come into the matchup boasting the ninth most steals per game in college basketball at 10.1. Less enviably, Florida has allowed their opponents an average of 7.9 steals per game, the 18th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won seven out of their last nine games against Florida.