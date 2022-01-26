Who's Playing
Florida @ Tennessee
Current Records: Florida 12-7; Tennessee 13-5
What to Know
The #18 Tennessee Volunteers won both of their matches against the Florida Gators last season (65-54 and 78-66) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. Tennessee and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
Tennessee strolled past the LSU Tigers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 64-50. Tennessee's guard Santiago Vescovi did his thing and shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 16 points, five dimes and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Florida ended up a good deal behind the Ole Miss Rebels when they played on Monday, losing 70-54.
Tennessee's victory brought them up to 13-5 while the Gators' defeat pulled them down to 12-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Volunteers come into the matchup boasting the ninth most steals per game in college basketball at 10.1. Less enviably, Florida has allowed their opponents an average of 7.9 steals per game, the 18th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee have won seven out of their last nine games against Florida.
- Mar 12, 2021 - Tennessee 78 vs. Florida 66
- Mar 07, 2021 - Tennessee 65 vs. Florida 54
- Jan 19, 2021 - Florida 75 vs. Tennessee 49
- Feb 29, 2020 - Tennessee 63 vs. Florida 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Tennessee 73 vs. Florida 61
- Jan 12, 2019 - Tennessee 78 vs. Florida 67
- Feb 21, 2018 - Tennessee 62 vs. Florida 57
- Jan 07, 2017 - Florida 83 vs. Tennessee 70
- Jan 06, 2016 - Tennessee 83 vs. Florida 69