How to watch Tennessee vs. Florida State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 17 Tennessee (home) vs. Florida State (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 5-0; Florida State 5-1

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will take on the #17 Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at The Arena at NW Florida St. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their five-game winning streak alive.

FSU can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were completely in charge on Monday, breezing past the Chicago State Cougars 113-56. The Seminoles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Devin Vassell, who had 16 points, and G Anthony Polite, who had nine points and five assists.

As for Tennessee, the Volunteers have more to be thankful for after their game against the Chattanooga Mocs. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, Tennessee took down Chattanooga 58-46. Tennessee can attribute much of their success to G Lamonte Turner, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Seminoles are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 40-point spread on Monday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Their wins bumped the Seminoles to 5-1 and the Volunteers to 5-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Seminoles and the Volunteers clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida

The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Seminoles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Volunteers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.