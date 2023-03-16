Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Tennessee

Regular Season Records: Louisiana 26-7; Tennessee 23-10

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the #20 Tennessee Volunteers are set to clash at 9:40 p.m. ET March 16 at Amway Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Louisiana should still be riding high after a win, while the Volunteers will be looking to right the ship.

The Ragin Cajuns earned some more postseason success in their contest last Monday. They managed a 71-66 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars. Louisiana got double-digit scores from four players: guard Themus Fulks (23), forward Jordan Brown (13), guard Jalen Dalcourt (13), and forward Terence Lewis II (12). Fulks hadn't helped his team much against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Tennessee came up short against the Missouri Tigers this past Friday, falling 79-71. Despite the defeat, Tennessee had strong showings from guard Santiago Vescovi, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points, and guard Tyreke Key, who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Louisiana ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.40% on the season. But the Volunteers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.90%, which places them second in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:40 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:40 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.