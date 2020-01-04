How to watch Tennessee vs. LSU: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Tennessee vs. LSU basketball game

Who's Playing

LSU @ Tennessee

Current Records: LSU 8-4; Tennessee 8-4

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers will square off against the LSU Tigers at noon ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. LSU should still be riding high after a victory, while Tennessee will be looking to right the ship.

It looks like Tennessee must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Saturday. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Wisconsin Badgers an easy 68-48 victory. One thing holding the Volunteers back was the mediocre play of G Jordan Bowden, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, LSU wrapped up 2019 with a 74-57 win over the Liberty Flames. LSU can attribute much of their success to G Skylar Mays, who had 12 points, and G Javonte Smart, who had 11 points and six assists. Smart had trouble finding his footing against the Southern California Trojans last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

When the two teams previously met in February, the Volunteers and the Tigers were neck-and-neck, but the Volunteers came up empty-handed with an 82-80 defeat. Maybe the Volunteers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LSU have won three out of their last five games against Tennessee.

  • Feb 23, 2019 - LSU 82 vs. Tennessee 80
  • Jan 31, 2018 - Tennessee 84 vs. LSU 61
  • Mar 01, 2017 - LSU 92 vs. Tennessee 82
  • Mar 11, 2016 - LSU 84 vs. Tennessee 75
  • Feb 20, 2016 - Tennessee 81 vs. LSU 65
