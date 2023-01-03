Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Tennessee

Current Records: Mississippi State 11-2; Tennessee 11-2

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 2-9 against the #8 Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. MSU and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

MSU entered their contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide last Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. MSU's 2022 ended with a 78-67 loss against Bama. Guard Dashawn Davis had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers ultimately received the gift of a 63-59 victory from a begrudging Ole Miss squad last week. Their guard Santiago Vescovi filled up the stat sheet, picking up 22 points.

The Bulldogs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

MSU and Tennessee now sit at an identical 11-2. The Volunteers are 8-2 after wins this season, and MSU is 0-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 10-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Tennessee have won nine out of their last 11 games against Mississippi State.