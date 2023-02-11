Who's Playing

Missouri @ Tennessee

Current Records: Missouri 18-6; Tennessee 19-5

What to Know

The #6 Tennessee Volunteers and the Missouri Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Tennessee lost 66-65 to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Vanderbilt's guard Tyrin Lawrence with 0:01 left to play. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Tennessee to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the contest. Four players on Tennessee scored in the double digits: guard Santiago Vescovi (14), guard Tyreke Key (14), forward Olivier Nkamhoua (10), and forward Julian Phillips (10).

Meanwhile, Mizzou beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 83-74 on Tuesday. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to guard Kobe Brown, who had 19 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

This next game looks promising for the Volunteers, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. Now might not be the best time to take Tennessee against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Tennessee is now 19-5 while Mizzou sits at 18-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tennessee ranks first in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 55 on average. But Mizzou comes into the matchup boasting the 12th most points per game in college basketball at 82. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last nine games against Missouri.