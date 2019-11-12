How to watch Tennessee vs. Murray State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Tennessee vs. Murray State basketball game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Murray State (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 1-0; Murray State 1-0
Last Season Records: Tennessee 29-5; Murray State 27-4
What to Know
The Murray State Racers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Tennessee Volunteers on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Murray State and Tennessee will really light up the scoreboard.
The Racers made easy work of the Southern Jaguars on Saturday and carried off a 69-49 victory.
Meanwhile, Tennessee gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, they took down the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs 78-63. Four players on Tennessee scored in the double digits: G Lamonte Turner (17), G Yves Pons (15), G Jordan Bowden (10), and F John Fulkerson (10).
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Murray State was 77th best (top 2%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 49.20%. But the Volunteers were even better: they ranked 38th in college basketball in field goal percentage, closing the year with 49.60% overall (top 2%). We'll see if that edge gives the Volunteers a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Volunteers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Racers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
