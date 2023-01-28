Who's Playing

Texas @ Tennessee

Current Records: Texas 17-3; Tennessee 17-3

What to Know

The #4 Tennessee Volunteers will play host again and welcome the #10 Texas Longhorns to Thompson-Boling Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last January, where the Longhorns won 52-51, we could be in for a big score.

The Georgia Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Tennessee proved too difficult a challenge. The Volunteers blew past the Bulldogs 70-41. Tennessee was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why. They can attribute much of their success to guard Zakai Zeigler, who had 11 points and seven assists, and guard Santiago Vescovi, who had eight points along with seven boards and five steals.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Longhorns proved too difficult a challenge. Texas had enough points to win and then some against Oklahoma State, taking their matchup 89-75. Four players on Texas scored in the double digits: guard Marcus Carr (21), forward Timmy Allen (17), forward Brock Cunningham (15), and forward Dylan Disu (12). Brock Cunningham's performance made up for a slower game against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. Cunningham's points were the most he has had all year.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 17-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Volunteers enter the game with only 53.7 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. But Texas ranks 23rd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.5 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.