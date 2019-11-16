How to watch Tennessee vs. Washington: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 2-0; Washington 2-0

Last Season Records: Tennessee 29-5; Washington 26-8

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers will square off against the Washington Huskies at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, Tennessee took down the Murray State Racers 82-63. Tennessee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Jordan Bowden, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points, and G Yves Pons, who had 19 points along with four blocks. Bowden's performance made up for a slower game against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Washington also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (29) and won 56-46 over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers. Washington's F Isaiah Stewart filled up the stat sheet. He had 16 points in addition to five blocks and five rebounds.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Volunteers and the Huskies clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.