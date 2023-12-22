Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Houston Chr. 2-8, Texas A&M 7-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies will be home for the holidays to greet the Houston Chr. Huskies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Reed Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Texas A&M last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Cougars 70-66. Texas A&M has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Wade Taylor IV put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 34 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 107 points the game before, Houston Chr. faltered in their contest on Tuesday. They were dealt a punishing 89-53 defeat at the hands of the Mustangs. Houston Chr. was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-24.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Houston Chr. struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as SMU racked up 20 assists.

The Aggies have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-4 record this season. As for the Huskies, they bumped their record down to 2-8 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Texas A&M haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.7 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've been averaging 16.8 turnovers per game. Given Texas A&M's sizeable advantage in that area, Houston Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Texas A&M against Houston Chr. in their previous meeting back in November of 2021 as the squad secured a 73-39 win. Does Texas A&M have another victory up their sleeve, or will Houston Chr. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.