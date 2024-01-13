Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Kentucky 12-2, Texas A&M 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas A&M is 2-8 against Kentucky since February of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. Texas A&M is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

After a 83-78 finish the last time they played, Texas A&M and Auburn decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Aggies took a 66-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers on Tuesday. Texas A&M has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Andersson Garcia, who scored six points along with 13 rebounds and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrece Radford, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Even though they lost, Texas A&M were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Auburn only pulled down eight offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kentucky came tearing into Tuesday's game with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.2 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 90-77 victory over the Tigers. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Kentucky can attribute much of their success to Rob Dillingham, who scored 23 points, and Tre Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. Those 14 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. D.J. Wagner was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

The Aggies' defeat dropped their record down to 9-6. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 12-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas A&M came up short against Kentucky in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 76-67. Will Texas A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Texas A&M is a 3-point favorite against Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Texas A&M.