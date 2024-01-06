Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: LSU 8-5, Texas A&M 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

LSU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Arena. LSU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

LSU entered their contest last Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 96-55 win over the Demons. With LSU ahead 47-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

LSU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Will Baker, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Derek Fountain, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

Texas A&M has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 25 points or more this season. They blew past the Panthers 79-54. 79 seems to be a good number for Texas A&M as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Henry Coleman III was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Andersson Garcia, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-5. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 26.67 points. As for the Aggies, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 9-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as LSU and Texas A&M are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. LSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

LSU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on LSU: they have a less-than-stellar 5-8 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 11.5-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

LSU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Texas A&M.