Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Ole Miss 20-11, Texas A&M 18-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in an SEC postseason contest.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Ole Miss, but boy were they wrong. They took a serious blow against the Aggies, falling 86-60. Ole Miss has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

Jaylen Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with three steals. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight.

Ole Miss struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Texas A&M pulled down 18 offensive rebounds.

The Rebels have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 20-11 record this season. As for the Aggies, the victory (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 18-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Ole Miss have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Texas A&M, though, as they've only made 27.6% of their threes this season. Given Ole Miss' sizable advantage in that area, Texas A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Ole Miss was pulverized by Texas A&M 86-60 when the teams last played on Saturday. Can Ole Miss avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.