Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Oral Roberts 1-2, Texas A&M 3-0

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Reed Arena. Oral Roberts might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up ten turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, the Golden Eagles lost to the Bears on the road by a decisive 84-69 margin.

Issac McBride put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 27 points along with 3 steals. Less helpful for Oral Roberts was Kareem Thompson's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M waltzed into Tuesday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Mustangs by a score of 79-66.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas A&M to victory, but perhaps none more so than Henry Coleman III, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 15 rebounds. Tyrece Radford was another key contributor, earning 21 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Aggies, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oral Roberts have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been even better at 45 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.