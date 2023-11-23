Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Penn State 4-0, Texas A&M 4-0

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

Penn State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies at 12:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Field House. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Penn State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 23 pointsthree times now. They blew past the Eagles 74-51.

Among those leading the charge was Qudus Wahab, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 74-66. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 28 to 6 on the offensive boards, as Texas A&M did.

Henry Coleman III was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Wade Taylor IV, who scored 16 points along with 3 steals.

The Nittany Lions' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.5 points per game. As for the Aggies, their victory bumped their record up to 4-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Penn State and Texas A&M are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.5 points per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Penn State strolled past Texas A&M in their previous matchup back in March by a score of 76-59. Will Penn State repeat their success, or does Texas A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas A&M and Penn State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.