Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas A&M and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Prairie View 34-21.

If Texas A&M keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-4 in no time. On the other hand, Prairie View will have to make due with a 5-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Prairie View 5-7, Texas A&M 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Texas A&M. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Prairie View Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Arena. Texas A&M will be strutting in after a victory while Prairie View will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 22 to 9 on the offensive boards, a fact Texas A&M proved last Friday. They steamrolled past the Huskies 79-52 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 40-21.

Texas A&M can attribute much of their success to Andersson Garcia, who scored nine points along with 19 rebounds, and Hayden Hefner, who scored 24 points. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, Prairie View pushed their score all the way to 89 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 103-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Roadrunners. Prairie View has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Prairie View's loss came about despite a quality game from Chris Felix Jr., who scored 19 points along with five rebounds. Charles Lane Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Aggies' win bumped their record up to 8-4. As for the Panthers, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-7.

Texas A&M took their victory against Prairie View in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a conclusive 86-66. With Texas A&M ahead 53-32 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 25.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Texas A&M has won both of the games they've played against Prairie View in the last 6 years.