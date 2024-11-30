Halftime Report

Texas A&M is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 40-34 lead against Rutgers.

If Texas A&M keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-2 in no time. On the other hand, Rutgers will have to make due with a 5-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Rutgers 5-2, Texas A&M 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.3 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Texas A&M didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Creighton, but they still walked away with a 77-73 win.

Among those leading the charge was Henry Coleman III, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 19 consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Rutgers' game on Wednesday was all tied up 41-41 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 95-90 hit to the loss column at the hands of Alabama. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Tuesday (85), the Scarlet Knights still had to take the loss.

Dylan Harper put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 11 for 19 en route to 37 points plus two steals. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Ace Bailey, who had 22 points along with two steals.

Texas A&M's victory bumped their record up to 5-2. As for Rutgers, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 5-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Texas A&M has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 45.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Texas A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Rutgers is a 4.5-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

