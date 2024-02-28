Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: South Carolina 22-5, Texas A&M 15-12

How To Watch

What to Know

South Carolina is 8-2 against the Aggies since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. South Carolina pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5-point favorite Aggies.

Ole Miss typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday South Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 72-59 victory over the Rebels. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.3% better than the opposition, as South Carolina's was.

South Carolina's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Collin Murray-Boyles, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was B.J. Mack, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 86-51 defeat at the hands of the Volunteers.

The Gamecocks' victory bumped their record up to 22-5. As for the Aggies, they dropped their record down to 15-12 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Carolina haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Carolina was dealt a punishing 94-53 loss at the hands of the Aggies in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point South Carolina was down 50-18.

Odds

Texas A&M is a 5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

South Carolina has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Texas A&M.