Tennessee Volunteers @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Tennessee 17-5, Texas A&M 14-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Reed Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune on Saturday.

In what's become a running theme this season, Tennessee gave their fans yet another huge win on Wednesday. They blew past the Tigers 88-68. With Tennessee ahead 50-27 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Tennessee's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dalton Knecht, who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Zakai Zeigler was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 17 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact Texas A&M proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Tigers as the Aggies made off with a 79-60 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Texas A&M.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas A&M to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyrece Radford, who scored 22 points. Another player making a difference was Andersson Garcia, who scored seven points along with 16 rebounds and five assists.

The Volunteers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 15 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season. As for the Aggies, their win bumped their record up to 14-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas A&M and the Volunteers pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Tennessee is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Texas A&M's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Tennessee is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Volunteers slightly, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Texas A&M.